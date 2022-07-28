Grape & Sizzle gives $10,000 apiece to Cody Park project, Bridge of Hope

North Platte’s Grape & Sizzle fundraising group donated $10,000 apiece Thursday to North Platte Pickleball, left, and Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, right, in brief ceremonies at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. The funds came from Grape & Sizzle’s annual June 3 wine and food event and silent auction. Bridge of Hope’s donation will support its general operations, while the pickleball group’s donation will go toward its $300,000 fund drive to remodel Cody Park’s Kirkman Tennis Courts to include both tennis and pickleball courts. Pictured in the pickleball group’s photo are (front row, from left) Grape & Sizzle President Shannon Roggow, North Platte Pickleball members Carol Thomas and Nikki Bergeron, local pickleball player Julie Bunker, Grape & Sizzle Vice President Jane Wilkinson, Treasurer Cathy Poppe and board members Jennifer Swain and Jan Hales; and (back row, from left) North Platte Pickleball members Steve Roberts and Richard Deckert and Grape & Sizzle board members Amanda White, Tracy Olson and Brittney Detty. Those in the Bridge of Hope photo are (front row, from left) Roggow, Bridge of Hope Executive Director Jennifer Calvin and board President Jeremiah Johnson, Poppe, Swain and Hales; and (back row, from left) White, Olson and Detty.