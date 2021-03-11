Grass fire on Jeffrey Island goes out of control

OVERTON — A prescribed grass fire on Jeffrey Island got out of control Thursday afternoon and three area fire departments were called in.

At 2:40 p.m., the Lexington and Overton Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to Jeffrey Island, a stretch of land between the north and south channels of the Platte River, southeast of Lexington and southwest of Overton.

Later, Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was contacted to provide mutual aid and arrived with several grass rigs and tankers.

The land is owned by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

The smoke column rising up from the island could be seen for several miles around and from multiple communities.

Firefighters had to drive nearly four miles into the island on rough roads before reaching the fire. The area being burned was roughly south of the Dogwood State Wildlife Management Area.

Roughly three miles had been burned as part of the prescribed burn, but winds from the northeast were pushing the fire to the southwest, into an area full of cedar trees, logs and other dry vegetation. Firefighters were still working on scene nearly three hours later.