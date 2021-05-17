Great Plains Health acquires urgent care to keep it in local ownership

The North Platte Twin Rivers Urgent Care has joined the Great Plains Health family. The clinic will open today under its new name, Great Plains Urgent Care.

“Providing patient first care has been the mission of Twin Rivers Urgent Care for over 15 years,” said Dr. Bryan Nockelby, Twin Rivers Urgent Care owner. “This past year has changed health care and we wanted to ensure the North Platte Urgent Care would continue to be a locally operated asset for the community. It was important to us that our employees and providers are aligned with a company that shares our values and passion for patient first quality care. Great Plains Health felt like the perfect fit.”

Over the past month, the two companies worked through the details of the sale, which is effective today.

“It is not part of our organization’s strategy to actively pursue the purchase of local clinics,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “However, when we are approached with an intent to sell and believe that our involvement will secure access to local health care, we come to the table. We believe doing so keeps providers in our community and gives patients the access they need to local health care.”