Great Plains Health among first in Nebraska to administer drug to prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations

Great Plains Health administered its first doses of Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that recently received emergency use authorization from the FDA in the treatment of COVID-19, according to a press release.

The drug is currently being allocated by the federal government. The first shipment arrived at Great Plains Health Wednesday and has already been used to treat multiple COVID-19 patients.

“We have already administered the first doses of this drug to patients and are hopeful at the results,” said Dr. Julie Query, Great Plains Health physician. “It’s pretty incredible that a hospital of our size and in our location is able to access drugs like this for our patients. We are seeing a lot of cases of COVID and whenever we can treat a patient in a way that prevents further hospitalization, we are pleased especially right now when our hospital capacity is already stretched.”

“We are excited to have this drug and offer it to patients in high risk categories that contract COVID-19,” said Jason North, Great Plains Health pharmacy director. “Clinical trials show that it could prevent symptoms from worsening and eliminate the need for hospital care.”