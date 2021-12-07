Great Plains Health among ‘Top Rural Hospitals’ named by the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group has named Great Plains Health a “Top Rural Hospital” for three consecutive years, according to a hospital press release.
“We are honored to receive this recognition again. Even in the midst of a pandemic, our staff remain focused on providing top care,” said Barb Petersen, chief quality officer at GPH.
The award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive from the national watchdog organization known as the “toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.”
“This award demonstrates that we are committed to technology, innovation and meeting the ever-evolving healthcare needs of our community.”
“We are appreciative of the staff who make this achievement possible,” GPH Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea added. “We would be remiss without acknowledging that Great Plains Health has nearly 1,200 employees, all of whom consistently pursue excellence and prioritize health care safety and quality.”
Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Great Plains Health was one of 23 to receive a Top Rural Hospital designation. A total of 149 top hospitals nationwide were selected as Top Hospitals.
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“We are pleased to recognize Great Plains Health as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Great Plains Health has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in Great Nebraska and beyond. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety.
To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.