Great Plains Health among ‘Top Rural Hospitals’ named by the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group has named Great Plains Health a “Top Rural Hospital” for three consecutive years, according to a hospital press release.

“We are honored to receive this recognition again. Even in the midst of a pandemic, our staff remain focused on providing top care,” said Barb Petersen, chief quality officer at GPH.

The award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive from the national watchdog organization known as the “toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.”

“This award demonstrates that we are committed to technology, innovation and meeting the ever-evolving healthcare needs of our community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are appreciative of the staff who make this achievement possible,” GPH Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea added. “We would be remiss without acknowledging that Great Plains Health has nearly 1,200 employees, all of whom consistently pursue excellence and prioritize health care safety and quality.”