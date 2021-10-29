Great Plains Health announces Ivan Mitchell as new chief executive officer

After a nationwide search, the Great Plains Health board of directors has announced that Ivan Mitchell will become chief executive officer at GPHealth. Mitchell, who is currently the chief operating officer at GPHealth, is set to assume the role on Jan. 1, 2022.

Consulting firm Community Hospital Corporation conducted the nationwide search and reviewed over 100 candidates. At the end of the search, Mitchell was the clear choice among the board of directors, medical staff and senior leadership, a GPH press release reads.

Mel McNea, retiring chief executive officer of GPHealth, said, “I am excited for Ivan and this next chapter for the hospital. I have the highest confidence in Ivan and his ability to continue to move this organization in the right direction. We have worked hard to build a thriving culture and I know Ivan will do nothing but the best as the leader of GPHealth.”

“I have had the privilege and honor of being on the leadership team at GPHealth over the last six years. During that tenure, GPHealth has reached many milestones, including recognition as a top rural hospital by the Leapfrog Group, and I am proud to have played an active role in those accomplishments. I look forward to serving in this new role and will work diligently to continue bringing outstanding health care to this region,” Mitchell said.