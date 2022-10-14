Great Plains Health announces partnership with Mother's Milk Bank

Great Plains Health has partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank to make breast milk more accessible to families who need it with the first donation and outreach center in the region.

The Great Plains Health Care Foundation, which relies on support of donors, provided support for the establishment of the center.

After a screening process, mothers can deliver their breast milk donations to Great Plains Health, which will then send the milk for testing and pasteurization at Mothers’ Milk Bank in Denver, Colorado. The milk will return to Great Plains Health for local families.

This process is easier and safer for mothers and families who rely on these donations,” Serena Findley, the lactation consultant at Great Plains Health, said in a media release. “Breast milk is the gold standard. When a mother makes a breast milk donation, the donation goes a long way. It makes life easier for families facing challenges with feeding, or could even save the life of a premature or critically ill baby in the NICU relying on the nutrition from breast milk.”

Mothers’ Milk Bank is a nonprofit program of the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation that collects, processes and provides breast milk to babies across the country.

Angela Stinman of North Platte is a mother of two children and the first donor of the program.

“When you make a donation, you’re giving away so much of yourself, but knowing the good that it is going to create makes it so rewarding,” Stinman said in the release. “I’m excited to be able to give to moms and babies in the NICU.”

Those interested making or receiving a breast milk donation, can contact Findley at findleys@gphealth.org, or call 308-568-2265.