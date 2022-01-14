 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Plains Health asks those needing COVID-19 tests to visit primary care providers, urgent care
Great Plains Health asks those needing COVID-19 tests to visit primary care providers, urgent care

Great Plains Health is asking patients who need COVID-19 tests to contact their primary care provider or urgent care rather than going to the hospital.

“Patients who only need a COVID-19 test will experience longer wait times in the emergency department as patients with immediate needs are being treated,” the press release reads.

The hospital’s patient volumes are high and patients are very ill, according to a GPH press release.

GPH urged residents to continue proper hand hygiene and mask wearing because of the number of COVID-19 cases.

“In a health care setting, situations change quickly, sometimes on a minute-by-minute basis,” GPH said. “We appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to circumstances and work to provide the best possible care.

