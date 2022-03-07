Great Plains Health awarded disease specification certification for joint replacement and primary stroke

Great Plains Health has been awarded disease specification certification for joint replacement and primary stroke.

The certification came after the hospital was surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality, according to a Great Plains Health media release Monday.

The award reflects the hospital’s ability to provide evidence-based best practice for patients in both categories.

“CIHQ is arguably the most rigorous accrediting body that exists,” Barb Petersen, chief quality officer at Great Plains Health, said in the media release. “This was our first opportunity to be surveyed by this organization and we are honored to achieve these certifications.

“This accomplishment is the result of teamwork and a daily effort to put our patients first. We are proud to serve this community and constantly work to improve health care quality in the region.”

Great Plains Health underwent a rigorous onsite survey at the end of 2021. During the survey, CIHQ surveyors evaluated compliance with evidence-based standards of care developed in consultation with industry health care experts and nationally recognized agencies.

Survey activities included medical record review, patient care observations and interviews with both patients and hospital staff. CIHQ’s goal is to help health care organizations determine and improve performance through the survey process.

“CIHQ commends Great Plains Health on their achievement of this certification,” Richard Curtis, the chief executive office of CIHQ, said in the release. “This certification recognizes hospitals that demonstrate excellence in care and services provided to their communities,”