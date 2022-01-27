Great Plains Health can't 'risk hindering' ability to serve community, follows CMS regulations

Great Plains Health will adhere to the Center for Medicaid Services COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a press release from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Gothenburg Health confirmed Tuesday that it would also comply.

GPH had been among the hospitals that provided testimony in a lawsuit challenging the regulations filed by multiple states in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. On Nov. 29, St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schlep issued a temporary injunction. The issue then went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which delivered a 5-4 decision in favor of the regulations Jan. 13.

“Great Plains Health is proceeding with the requirements laid by the federal government. We cannot risk hindering our ability to serve our community and provide care to patients under the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” the GPH press release said.

GPH Marketing Manager Mary Roberts said less than 1% of staff have left as a result of the CMS regulations.

