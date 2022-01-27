Great Plains Health can't 'risk hindering' ability to serve community, follows CMS regulations

Great Plains Health will adhere to the Center for Medicaid Services COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a press release from the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Gothenburg Health confirmed Tuesday that it would also comply.
GPH had been among the hospitals that provided testimony in a lawsuit challenging the regulations filed by multiple states in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. On Nov. 29, St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schlep issued a temporary injunction. The issue then went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which delivered a 5-4 decision in favor of the regulations Jan. 13.
“Great Plains Health is proceeding with the requirements laid by the federal government. We cannot risk hindering our ability to serve our community and provide care to patients under the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” the GPH press release said.
GPH Marketing Manager Mary Roberts said less than 1% of staff have left as a result of the CMS regulations.
Staff members at GPH and Gothenburg Health will need to receive either their first dose of the vaccine or an exemption by Feb. 14. Gothenburg Health employees who do not comply with the first deadline will be put on administrative leave, and those who have not received the second dose or qualifying exemption by March 14 will be terminated, according to a press release.
GPH confirmed that staff members who fail to get vaccinated or receive an exemption by the first deadline will be placed on administrative leave.
In a Nov. 29 interview with The Telegraph, former GPH CEO Mel McNea said approximately 75% of the staff had been vaccinated when the initial regulation was issued at the start of November.
In Thursday’s press release, GPH says that over 89% of staff are “compliant with the regulations and have either received the vaccine or filed an exemption.”
CEO Ivan Mitchell said that since the regulations were released, the hospital has hosted vaccination clinics and forums where staff could talk with medical experts about COVID-19 and the vaccine.
“We are adhering to these federal regulations because it is required to serve our local Medicare and Medicaid patients, but we also recognize that, as health care staff, workplace vaccine requirements — and the science behind vaccines — are nothing new,” Mitchell said in the release. Implementing these regulations is tough to navigate in some ways, but our commitment to putting patients first is unwavering.”