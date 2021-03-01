Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea to retire in December

“Looking back over my 32 years at Great Plains Health, I am so proud of the passion and commitment that our employees bring to patient care every day of their lives,” said McNea. “Whether in the midst of a pandemic or in the daily quest for excellence, I am so proud of the work that we have done together to improve healthcare for our region.”

McNea grew up in rural North Dakota and saw first-hand through his parents’ journey in healthcare what lack of services can do. He vowed to work tirelessly to ensure that patients in this region, not only would not have to travel far for their care, but more importantly, would not have to settle for lower quality simply because they live in a rural area, said Mack.

Under McNea’s leadership Great Plains Health has experienced unprecedented growth, quality improvement and expansion. During his tenure, Great Plains Health has grown by more than 300 employees and 18 specialties in the past seven years.