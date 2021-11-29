Great Plains Health CEO says judge's ruling to block vaccine mandate was 'right decision at right time'

McNea said in a telephone interview Monday that approximately 25% of Great Plains Health staff — about 300 people — was unvaccinated when the regulation was issued at the start of November.

He said some have since elected to get vaccinated but added that “in certain areas of the hospital there are a fair share (of workers) that would terminate their employment instead of getting vaccinated.”

“They are in critical areas of our hospital,” McNea said. “In rural health care, recruiting is already difficult to begin with. There are not really any agency staff that are available to fill those slots. It would have hampered us pretty significantly.”

The court order against the health care vaccine mandate comes after Biden’s administration suffered a similar setback for a broader policy. A federal court previously placed a hold on a separate rule requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers get vaccinated or else wear masks and get tested weekly for the coronavirus.

Biden’s administration contends federal rules supersede state policies prohibiting vaccine mandates and are essential to slowing the pandemic.

But the judge in the health care provider case wrote that federal officials likely overstepped their legal powers.