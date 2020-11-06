Great Plains Health CEO: 'We're really in a crisis here with the care and treatment of COVID-19 patients'

Statewide, COVID-19 cases are spiking, with 78,012 positive cases as of Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nearly 10,000 of those cases came in the last week.

Hospitals across Nebraska are struggling so much that the state has established a transfer hotline to get patients the care they need. Sometimes, that help may be far away.

“When we have a patient in our ER who we don’t have accommodations for, we call that hotline, and that patient is placed in a facility that has bed availability with nursing care,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health CEO.

While they try to ensure patients stay close to home, that’s not always feasible to get patients the best treatment.

“We’re really in a crisis here with the care and treatment of COVID-19 patients,” McNea said.

For GPH, the number of beds available isn’t the issue — it’s whether they have enough nurses to give quality care for patients.