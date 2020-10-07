Great Plains Health coordinates with local care facilities as COVID-19 cases rise in the region

Great Plains Health is working with local long term care facilities to address the increased number of patients testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

The challenge for facilities is to maintain isolation for a large number of residents, staff adequately and receive timely results of testing. This weekend a flare up in one of North Platte’s facilities resulted in patients being placed at Great Plains Health, Gothenburg Health and Ogallala Community Hospital, the press release said.

“Meeting the needs of our patients and community is our highest priority,” said Mel McNea Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “We are continually evaluating our capacity to ensure that we maintain the safest environment for patients and staff. Great Plains Health is working with area care facilities and hospitals to ensure the organization has the capacity to treat those needing critical care,” said McNea.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at an all-time high across the state with that number continuing to rise. Hospitalizations surpassed the previous high set in May of 232 and now sits at 262. Currently, Great Plains Health has 13 patients hospitalized due to complications associated with COVID-19.

"The most important things we can do for all of us and for our community, are to wear masks when out in public settings, maintain social distancing, wash our hands thoroughly and often and stay home when we are sick,” said McNea. These are the things that will stop the spread of this virus."