Great Plains Health doctors remember Sept. 11, 2001, and reflect on what changed as a result

Jim Smith saw firsthand the result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when he was part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency urban search and rescue team dispatched to Ground Zero a week after the attacks.

Now the co-medical director of Great Plains Health’s emergency department, Smith is worried about the pandemic and politics overshadowing the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“When there are 2,997 people who lost their lives in those attacks, it was and still is the biggest terroristic attack on our country in our history,” Smith said.

“I just hope people take a moment to reflect on how we got there and what we can do not to get there again.”

Even though he had seen footage of the attacks and aftermath, Smith was still overwhelmed when he arrived at the site, describing it in a 2016 Telegraph article as if a giant bear had raked its claws against the buildings still standing.

Despite the size of the buildings, he never saw a piece of concrete bigger than a conference-room table.

Though Smith was the crew’s medical director, tasked with treating victims until first responders could arrive, it quickly became evident that the rescue mission had become a recovery mission.

