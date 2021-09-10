Great Plains Health doctors remember Sept. 11, 2001, and reflect on what changed as a result

Jim Smith saw firsthand the result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when he was part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency urban search and rescue team dispatched to Ground Zero a week after the attacks.
Now the co-medical director of Great Plains Health’s emergency department, Smith is worried about the pandemic and politics overshadowing the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
“When there are 2,997 people who lost their lives in those attacks, it was and still is the biggest terroristic attack on our country in our history,” Smith said.
“I just hope people take a moment to reflect on how we got there and what we can do not to get there again.”
Even though he had seen footage of the attacks and aftermath, Smith was still overwhelmed when he arrived at the site, describing it in a 2016 Telegraph article as if a giant bear had raked its claws against the buildings still standing.
Despite the size of the buildings, he never saw a piece of concrete bigger than a conference-room table.
Though Smith was the crew’s medical director, tasked with treating victims until first responders could arrive, it quickly became evident that the rescue mission had become a recovery mission.
And even then, Smith explained in the 2016 interview, his team never found a body, only “remnants of clothes, but they were atomized.”
He hopes that the public doesn’t lose sight of the impact of the event.
“A lot of people’s lives were changed forever, and we know also that there are medical outcomes from the incident. Not just physical — people are dying from, they think, 9/11-related injuries — but also just the mental impact on survivors and families (is) just a travesty,” Smith said.
While many know that security nationwide was impacted by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, they may not consider that those affected included hospitals.
For Dr. Renee Engler, co-medical director of the emergency department at GPH, it was a wakeup call.
Engler was co-medical director of the emergency department at Bryan Health in Lincoln — with Smith, then, as well — at the time of the attacks.
“It really became — for Dr. Jim Smith as well — a lifelong journey to improve security in the hospital and the emergency department in general, so at that time back in 2001, there was no security in the ED,” Engler said. “... That really was a wakeup call of ‘We are not living in a safe environment.’”
At Great Plains Health’s new emergency department, that shift in mindset is evident: bulletproof glass, badges required to enter and exit the department, and lockdown procedures.