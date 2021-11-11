Great Plains Health earns ‘A’ rating for patient safety for 3rd year in a row

For the third consecutive year, Great Plains Health has received an “A” rating from The Leapfrog Group in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, according to a press release. The accolade recognizes GPH’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“We are thrilled with this recognition because it highlights how much Great Plains Health cares about our patients and their health,” said Barb Petersen, chief quality officer. “We make patient safety our top priority and this ‘A’ rating is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a letter grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.