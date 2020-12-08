Great Plains Health earns Top Rural Hospital award second year in a row

Great Plains Health is one of 19 hospitals nationally and the only one in Nebraska to be named a top rural hospital by The Leapfrog Group, an independent quality monitoring organization, according to a press release from the hospital. It is the second consecutive year that GPH has been named a top rural hospital.

“This recognition comes at an important time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact healthcare around the country,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “It confirms that at Great Plains Health every physician, medical team member and support staff is steadfast in doing their very best every day to ensure safe, high quality care for every patient. I couldn’t be prouder of our team. Being named Top Rural Hospital in 2019 was rewarding and validated the hard work of our team and our dedication to safety, but earning the Top Rural Hospital designation in 2020, amidst COVID-19, is remarkable.”

The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive, according to the press release. Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award.