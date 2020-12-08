Great Plains Health earns Top Rural Hospital award second year in a row

Great Plains Health is one of 19 hospitals nationally and the only one in Nebraska to be named a top rural hospital by The Leapfrog Group, an independent quality monitoring organization, according to a press release from the hospital. It is the second consecutive year that GPH has been named a top rural hospital.
“This recognition comes at an important time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact healthcare around the country,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “It confirms that at Great Plains Health every physician, medical team member and support staff is steadfast in doing their very best every day to ensure safe, high quality care for every patient. I couldn’t be prouder of our team. Being named Top Rural Hospital in 2019 was rewarding and validated the hard work of our team and our dedication to safety, but earning the Top Rural Hospital designation in 2020, amidst COVID-19, is remarkable.”
The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive, according to the press release. Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award.
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.
“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat and we are honored to recognize Great Plains Health this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Great Plains Health has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to the North Platte community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2020 Top Hospitals, visit leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
