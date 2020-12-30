 Skip to main content
Great Plains Health employees raise over $22,000 for Mid-Plains United Way
Great Plains Health employees raised $22,547 and the hospital added $5,000 for the largest collective employee United Way donation since 1999. GPH employees presented the $27,547 check Wednesday morning. From left are GPH employees Amy Hasemeyer, Danni Franzen, United Way board member Julie Buoy, Lorie Riewe, GPH Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell, United Way Executive Director Alisha Forbes, GPH Chief Development Officer Fiona Libsack and GPH Foundation Executive Director Kathy Bourque.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health employees raised $22,547 for Mid-Plains United Way and the hospital added $5,000 to bring the total to a record-breaking number.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges in 2020, among them economic hardship for many,” said Nick McKay, Great Plains Health clinical director of cardiology and a Mid-Plains United Way trustee. “Going into the United Way campaign, I knew this was going to be a difficult year to raise funds.”

McKay said the strain the pandemic put on the community made the fundraising more important than ever to help the United Way partner agencies.

“I am both humbled and proud that my co-workers and Great Plains Health really stepped up and raised $27,547 to donate to the United Way,” McKay said. “This is another example of how Great Plains Health continues to support our community.”

United Way’s 2020-21 fundraising goal is $200,000, and with this contribution, the total pledged is $111,041.15, said Alisha Forbes, Mid-Plains United Way executive director.

“Partner agency grants are awarded prior to the funds being raised, so this is a huge blessing that will help cover our third-quarter payments to partners,” Forbes said. “Our partners have been struggling just as much as we have, so they are really relying on us to pull through for them.”

All Mid-Plains United Way partners are local nonprofit organizations that focus on improving health, education or financial stability, not only in Lincoln County, but also 15 additional counties in west central Nebraska.

“Great Plains Health is working every day inside and outside the hospital to ensure the health and well-being of our community,” said Mel McNea, GPH chief executive officer. “This year, with Nick leading the employee pledge drive, our employees rose to the challenge that the pandemic lay before us. We are proud to invest in our local United Way and partner agencies to truly improve the lives of many in our community.”

Donations may be made at midplainsunitedway.com or mailed to P.O. Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103.

United Way’s 2020-21 partner agencies are Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, Community Action Homeless Prevention, Head Start, Lincoln County CASA, Girl Scouts, Community Connections Mentoring, Lutheran Family Services, West Central District Health Department Minority Health Program, Salvation Army, Nebraska Youth Center, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention, L2 for Kids, Guardians of the Children, the Connection Homeless Shelter, North Platte Senior Center and North Platte Kids Academy.

