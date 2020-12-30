Great Plains Health employees raise over $22,000 for Mid-Plains United Way

Great Plains Health employees raised $22,547 for Mid-Plains United Way and the hospital added $5,000 to bring the total to a record-breaking number.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges in 2020, among them economic hardship for many,” said Nick McKay, Great Plains Health clinical director of cardiology and a Mid-Plains United Way trustee. “Going into the United Way campaign, I knew this was going to be a difficult year to raise funds.”

McKay said the strain the pandemic put on the community made the fundraising more important than ever to help the United Way partner agencies.

“I am both humbled and proud that my co-workers and Great Plains Health really stepped up and raised $27,547 to donate to the United Way,” McKay said. “This is another example of how Great Plains Health continues to support our community.”

United Way’s 2020-21 fundraising goal is $200,000, and with this contribution, the total pledged is $111,041.15, said Alisha Forbes, Mid-Plains United Way executive director.