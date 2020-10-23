Great Plains Health environmental services technician chosen for Caring Kind Award

Shelly Allen, Great Plains Health environmental services technician, has been selected as the Great Plains Health Caring Kind Award recipient for 2020, according to a press release.

A longstanding tradition of the Nebraska Hospital Association, the award pays tribute to outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers and dedication to excellence in the role they play at their facility.

Each year, NHA member hospitals and health care systems select one person from their organization to be recognized at the NHA’s annual convention. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Great Plains Health celebrated Allen with a small luncheon with her coworkers and presented her with the award plaque during a meeting filled with hospital leadership.

“There isn’t a better representative than Shelly to be recognized with this award, said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “She is a role model in our organization, and exemplifies our mission of inspiring health and healing by putting the patient first — always.”

Allen works in environmental services on 3-East as well as in the COVID unit. During her time off, she also cleans for a local church.