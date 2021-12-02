Great Plains Health honors past patients with annual Remembrance Ceremony

The Great Plains Health Care Foundation celebrated the lives of those who died with its annual Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, according to a press release.

Present at the ceremony were Callahan Cancer Center staff members, GPHealth Home and Hospice staff members, as well as Chaplains Brenda Lee, Ned Cooper and Brett Hatheway.

“This event holds a special place in the hearts of our staff. We become very close to our patients and love that we have found a way to honor them,” said Aspen Shirley, the hospice bereavement coordinator who organized the event,

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee recited the “Legend of the Memorial Bell,” encouraging attendees to ring bells in memory of loved ones.

The celebration concluded with the lighting of the Great Plains Health Healing Garden at the southwest corner of the building.

The lights will last through the month of December for anyone wanting a place of solitude.

“Each time a person drives by this place in the evening throughout the holiday season, we want them to remember and feel love and joy,” said Kathy Bourque, executive director of Great Plains Health Care Foundation.