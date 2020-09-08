Great Plains Health will host a “drive thru and listen” event for cancer survivors Thursday in the hospital parking lot.
Starting at 6 p.m. cancer survivors can enter the east parking lot and pick up a program and gift from a staff member who will then guide them to a designated parking area.
At 6:30 p.m., participants can tune into 105.7 FM to hear remarks from Dr. Kartik Anand and Dr. Todd Hlavaty.
