Great Plains Health in North Platte looks back on a trying year of heartbreak and triumph

Even before Lincoln County’s first COVID-19 case, Great Plains Health had been preparing for the pandemic. However, no one could have foreseen the ways it would change life as we knew it, bringing challenges and uncertainty as it washed over the area like a flood — starting with a trickle and later becoming a full-on deluge.

But the year also saw triumphs, both tangible and spiritual, and has offered the hospital ways to prepare for future pandemics.

The best-laid plans

“We started really early. We were watching from a world standpoint and our teams really pulled together early to plan, in terms of ordering (personal protective equipment) and looking at the need,” said Megan McGown, GPH marketing manager. “I feel like, anyway, looking at some of the national media, that we, while we may have had some scares, we never got to the point where we didn’t have PPE, ever.”

An initial surge plan was in place in the event of a pandemic, but it couldn’t account for the widespread scale. And part of the issue with novel illnesses is that they bring many unknowns: How does the pathogen spread? How does it affect people? How lethal is it?

In the beginning, advice was constantly changing.