Great Plains Health in North Platte looks back on a trying year of heartbreak and triumph

Even before Lincoln County’s first COVID-19 case, Great Plains Health had been preparing for the pandemic. However, no one could have foreseen the ways it would change life as we knew it, bringing challenges and uncertainty as it washed over the area like a flood — starting with a trickle and later becoming a full-on deluge.
But the year also saw triumphs, both tangible and spiritual, and has offered the hospital ways to prepare for future pandemics.
The best-laid plans
“We started really early. We were watching from a world standpoint and our teams really pulled together early to plan, in terms of ordering (personal protective equipment) and looking at the need,” said Megan McGown, GPH marketing manager. “I feel like, anyway, looking at some of the national media, that we, while we may have had some scares, we never got to the point where we didn’t have PPE, ever.”
An initial surge plan was in place in the event of a pandemic, but it couldn’t account for the widespread scale. And part of the issue with novel illnesses is that they bring many unknowns: How does the pathogen spread? How does it affect people? How lethal is it?
In the beginning, advice was constantly changing.
“At times it was hour-to-hour. Most times, it was day-to-day; we were never lucky enough to get week-to-week,” said Chief Nursing Officer Tina Pate. “But there were times we were changing on a dime throughout the day, it was so rapid-fire, and it just really surprised me. I never once expected for it to be changing that quickly and for new information to be coming out and then not always knowing if it was good information.”
At first, to limit exposure, Pate’s nurses were the only staff allowed in the ICU.
“Nursing took on everything: We were passing trays, we were doing linen, we were doing trash, we were passing meds and we were taking care of patients who were sicker than we’d ever seen before,” Pate said. “That took a lot of a toll on the nursing staff.”
It became evident that COVID-19 was truly unlike anything that encountered before. Before the pandemic, maybe a couple of patients a month used ventilators for a couple of days, explained respiratory therapist Elisha Pueppka. But with COVID-19 patients, the respiratory therapy team began to see five to seven ventilators being used for extended periods of time. The hospital had 70 available ventilators during the pandemic.
“A normal patient that comes in, has a lung infection, has a pneumonia, has a COPD exacerbation, they might be on the vent for two days, three days. You try to get them weaned off the ventilator as quickly as they can so they don’t become dependent,” Pueppka said. But with COVID-19 patients, “you start seeing improvement and then you start dipping back again, so it’s like an up-and-down roller coaster with them.”
When the East Coast began to see desperately ill patients and experience ventilator shortages, GPH assembled an ethics committee to plan for the worst, Pate said.
The ethics committee worked on what to do if there were too many patients and not enough equipment or staff, said Pueppka, who was part of the team. They determined that when only 14 ventilators were available, it was time to evaluate each patient’s situation.
“We never had to use it, but it was a very heartbreaking couple weeks’ worth of meetings where you basically had to play God and say, ‘Megan is a healthy 30-year-old; she deserves every chance in the world to go on a ventilator. But Grandpa Mike is 70, and he’s already led a good life. But Grandpa Mike has five kids and 10 grandkids.’ How do you justify that as to who gets the equipment and who doesn’t?” Pueppka said. “I am so glad we did not ever have to do that. I sat in those meetings and I was just sick. ... It was a very well-thought-out process, but it was a very depressing thing to be part of.”
Triumphs
Amid the challenges, GPH also saw triumphs, both professional and personal.
“(The nursing staff was) truly trying to troubleshoot and adapt, do new things with patients, trying to save lives, and that’s the motivator behind it,” Pate said. “They love to take care of patients, and as stressful as it was, they’re proud to be on the ground floor of a lot of those medications and telemedicine.”
The community helped ensure that even though nursing staff members were isolated from their families, they were still supported.
“Every time the community came out, like when there were firetrucks and (people) were cheering them on as they went into their shift or came off a shift, I mean, that was huge,” Pate said, adding that the community also donated food and baskets of small items like stress balls. “The community had such a tremendous outpouring and it really made them feel loved and appreciated. And it truly helped them keep going.”
Pate also saw her team grow.
“I think overall in the last year, it’s actually made us better from a nursing perspective. We’re more nimble, we’re smarter on some of the protocols because we’ve had to learn on the turn of a dime,” she said. “But I definitely think we’ve got better teamwork and are more nimble as a nursing group.”
Others echoed that sentiment.
“We’ve all gotten closer, we’ve all been through it together, and we’ve been through patient deaths together, we’ve been through patient victories together, so we’ve all weathered the storm together,” said Brenda Lee, head chaplain. “And that’s what truly makes this a remarkable journey, to see how well we have been able to be there for each other and for our patients and the families of our patients, even if it was on the phone sometimes. But it’s so nice to see their faces now.”
The pandemic also highlighted an often overlooked profession, Pueppka said.
“The pandemic brought a spotlight, a positive spotlight, on my profession,” she said. “Respiratory therapy is a totally different degree — we don’t go to nursing school; there’s actually a school of respiratory therapy. It’s a two-year program that you go through. You have all your prerequisites and then you’re accepted into a respiratory therapy program.
“Most patients thought we were part of nursing. Even most nurses (said), ‘Oh, you actually have a degree to do this,’ and it’s like, ‘Well, yeah, we do a lot more than breathing treatments or incentive spirometers.’ It’s been nice in that fact that nationwide, respiratory therapy has been a recognized and respected field.”
Respiratory therapists aren’t the only ones who got an extra boost, as the pandemic has also “helped shine a light on the importance of chaplains,” McGown said. Lee provides support to patients and staff alike.
“I’ve been there with staff when they have their own losses, when they need to just come in and shut the door, and say, ‘OK, this has been a lot on me,’ and just let them tell me what hurts and how their heart hurts and we get through it together,” Lee said.
Moving forward
As Pate looks back on the year, she wishes she could have done many things differently.
But the ability to reflect gives her opportunities to develop new concepts and policies.
Team nursing, which distributes the care among a group of people, is one of those.
“In the heat of things, when we’ve got so many patients, like in October and November when we had more COVID patients than we knew really what to do with ... we had opportunity to recognize a team nursing concept, and we didn’t get it rolled out well,” Pate said.
“I think we have opportunities to develop that team nursing plan, so that if ever do have another emergency-crisis-pandemic-something, that we can just flow right into that.”
In addition to team nursing policies, Pate also hopes to document and create policies based on what other places did, like ceiling mounts that allowed nurses to run IV tubing into the hallway.
“Some hospitals did it very well, so it’s not just us writing our own policy, it’s bringing it together so we can all grow and learn,” Pate said. “... It’s stuff like that, stuff that just has to get documented and captured, so that with the next round, we’re even better prepared.”
Pate wants to make sure that any new policies include input from the nurses.
“I just really need to make sure they are getting involved — those front-line nurses who were taking care of the patients,” she said. “I mean, it’s easy for leadership to make choices, but I’ve got to focus on getting those front-line staff who were taking care of patients in these committees, and getting them involved with the changes.”
With the introduction of the vaccine and falling infection rates, things seem to be improving, but Pate finds herself worrying about the lasting stress and its effect on staffing.
“They probably don’t even know where they are in the world in relation to that chronic stress and fatigue,” she said. “I just don’t know what to expect as far as what they’re mentally going to be able to handle going forward. And they’re resilient, they’re adaptable, I know they’re all in it for the right reason: They want to take care of patients. But that toll can only go so far, and they were completely stressed out, but you never saw it. They were very good at hiding it and being strong for the patients.
“I worry about staffing in the future. I think that’s one of my biggest concerns.”
While there have always been resources available for staff, this year prompted the creation of a team, including Lee and McGown, to promote morale and encourage self-care. They’re also planning to set up a space in the hospital where staff members can decompress.
“We were afraid that many of our (staff) was too busy to just take time, and so it was starting to remind them, ‘Hey, you need to take care of yourself,” Lee said. “If (you don’t take that time), you’re going to hit that brick wall, and it’s going to hit you so hard you won’t know how to move.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.