Great Plains Health is a leader in statewide pilot program for COVID-19 treatment

The arrival of the bam team is often exciting to residents and staff alike, not just for the medication but for the opportunity to interact with someone.

“The patients — it’s funny, because they’ll say, ‘Oh, am I getting the bam? My neighbor, I heard that they got the bam, and are you going to stay with me?’ and (we tell them) ‘Yes, we’re staying with you; I’m going to be there for an hour,’” Jensen said. “I played cards with a lady at the end of last week, and sometimes they just want to sit and talk, and sometimes they just want to watch a TV show. I think it’s been so good for them to have that element of human connection.”

The benefit of meaningful human contact goes both ways, helping the staff who administer the medication as well.

“Our days are very, very busy, so even my ability to sit down and have an hourlong conversation with anyone during the day is virtually nonexistent. So it’s good for our souls too,” Jensen said. “It’s a really great way to make some human connection and refresh our souls a little bit. It’s like sitting with your grandma or your grandpa.”

It’s been a stark contrast from what the nursing staff experienced last March.