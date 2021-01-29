Great Plains Health is a leader in statewide pilot program for COVID-19 treatment

The monoclonal antibody drug used to treat COVID-19 is called bamlanivimab, but even the people who administer it call it “bam.”
“We can take credit for starting that name,” said Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea.
Since Nov. 24, GPH has been part of a pilot program in the state. The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly provided Nebraska with 1,000 doses of the laboratory-produced antibody that blocks the novel coronavirus from attaching and entering human cells.. Nebraska Medical Center sorted out the logistics of what went where and to whom, said Heather Jensen, RN outreach coordinator with GPH.
Great Plains Health can also take the distinction of being among the first in Nebraska to administer the medication to COVID-19 patients: They got their allocation “at least a week” before Nebraska Medical Center, according to GPH Pharmacy Director Jason North, and within three hours, “the bam team” — a group of six nurses from different backgrounds — was at local nursing homes to administer it.
The bam team has administered the medication in 17 west central Nebraska counties as well as communities including Norfolk, Columbus and Kearney, McNea said, adding that “it’s had a very positive outcome in decreasing admissions to hospitals statewide.”
Of 74 North Platte patients who received the medication, only one was hospitalized, according to North.
“What does that mean for our community? That means that we have open hospital beds to treat patients who have strokes, heart attacks, surgeries, other diseases,” North said. “It’s really helped prevent not only the admission to the hospital but also the severity, the length of time that they have to be on a ventilator or whether or not they use oxygen. If they do (need a ventilator), it’s at a much lower rate than they would if they weren’t on the drug.”
Azria Health confirmed that of the North Platte patients, 34 were from Centennial Park and none required hospitalization.
Watching innovation at work
The whole medical field has experienced rapid changes throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and nowhere has been untouched by that.
“There’s no other time in history that medicine has changed as quickly as it has in the preceding 12 months. To be able to be a part of that in western Nebraska, where (people often say) ‘Oh, those are the hicks,’” Jensen said, “but we are leading the state in administration of this drug. There are other states that are looking to us to help develop a program to get their patients treated and get out ahead of the pandemic. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to be a part of that.”
GPH had an advantage over larger hospitals in eastern Nebraska.
“One of the things that we’ve been fortunate out here is that we’ve been a small, independent hospital, so we’re able to cut through some of the bureaucratic red tape that some of those larger facilities might have to deal with,” Jensen said. “In Lincoln and Omaha, they’re still struggling — how do we get this to our nursing home patients, how do we staff this, who’s going to be responsible, how are we going to track it?”
But in North Platte, all it took was a chat with hospital administration.
The Nebraska State Patrol has also helped get the medication to people — the medication has better outcomes when it’s administered within two days of the COVID-19 diagnosis.
“With short notice, they have transported the medicine from North Platte to Alliance, to Gordon, to Columbus,” McNea said. “There’s no question — they volunteer and they do it.”
“They truly are superheroes in this story as well,” North added.
A dose of hope for everyone
Bamlanivimab works by blocking the virus from attaching to and entering cells, providing protection to those who receive it. But the medication has had an additional side effect, if you will — it’s helped to buoy the spirits of not just the recipients, but also those who care for them.
Visits from the bam team have deepened the relationship between GPH and the nursing homes.
“It’s been amazing to be out in the communities, to give them training, to give them something to battle COVID-19 instead of watching patients get worse,” Jensen said. “They have a lot of questions about what we’re doing here, with our (personal protective equipment), infection control practices, how we’re treating patients. They’re just so hungry for knowledge about how to best take care of their patients and help them get better,” Jensen said.
For patients in nursing homes, it provides a crucial source of human contact. Since March, Jensen explained, many nursing home residents haven’t been able to see family or friends, or have much social contact at all. When a resident is diagnosed with COVID-19, this isolation becomes even tighter, very quickly.
In many nursing homes, residents are moved to a locked-down unit within a couple of hours of testing positive. Once there, they’re confined for 14 days, eating meals and bathing there, Jensen said.
“You don’t leave your room. You see the same four walls for 14 days. You have staff members come in and out occasionally, but it’s rare,” Jensen said. “So the isolation there is compounded even from where they may have previously been — before, they would have been able to go down to the dining room and eat, or have some social stimulation.”
The arrival of the bam team is often exciting to residents and staff alike, not just for the medication but for the opportunity to interact with someone.
“The patients — it’s funny, because they’ll say, ‘Oh, am I getting the bam? My neighbor, I heard that they got the bam, and are you going to stay with me?’ and (we tell them) ‘Yes, we’re staying with you; I’m going to be there for an hour,’” Jensen said. “I played cards with a lady at the end of last week, and sometimes they just want to sit and talk, and sometimes they just want to watch a TV show. I think it’s been so good for them to have that element of human connection.”
The benefit of meaningful human contact goes both ways, helping the staff who administer the medication as well.
“Our days are very, very busy, so even my ability to sit down and have an hourlong conversation with anyone during the day is virtually nonexistent. So it’s good for our souls too,” Jensen said. “It’s a really great way to make some human connection and refresh our souls a little bit. It’s like sitting with your grandma or your grandpa.”
It’s been a stark contrast from what the nursing staff experienced last March.
“At the beginning of the pandemic there were several days where we held an iPad as someone’s loved one died,” Jensen said. “You know, as we removed them from the ventilator, as nurses, we held their hand, and we cried as their family sat in the parking lot. I think the ability to do something about it is really what this drug has given us,” Jensen said. “It’s given us some hope, it has really empowered our staff. ... It has helped refresh our nursing staff, it has helped refresh our team to know that we are going to get through this pandemic.”
More by Susan Szuch
5 stories highlighting science and innovation in North Platte
When you think of North Platte, you might just think of the railroad and corn. But there’s a fair bit of science and innovation happening out here in West Central Nebraska, too.
Great Plains Health is the only hospital in Nebraska participating in an expanded use study of the medication aviptadil.
The relationship with the University of Nebraska Medical Center makes it possible for GPH to try out technology like this.
There was a lot of concern about adequate personal protective equipment. Enter the North Platte Public Library and npDevs.
Life was impacted for many during the pandemic, but RDAP made sure people had access to resources they may need.
The West Central District Health Department created their own dial for assessing risk by examining other counties' criteria.
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.