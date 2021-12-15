Great Plains Health launches Clinical Research Institute

Greater Nebraska patients who are part of clinical trials now have more options closer to home.

Great Plains Health’s Clinical Research Institute aims to become a preferred location for clinical research trials while maintaining rigorous standards, according to a press release.

“Clinical trials are key to developing our medical knowledge and they contribute to the future of health care,” said Joe Ruybal, director of the institute. “They help us understand new and advanced opportunities for treatment. They can be life-changing. The fact that Great Plains Health is offering this opportunity for patients in Greater Nebraska is exciting.”

Ruybal became director in November and comes with a decade of clinical research experience in oncology, pediatrics and biotechnology.

“Great Plains Health has researched clinical trials before,” Ruybal noted. “We are excited to build on this foundation and expand far beyond what we’ve ever done.”

The institute aims to make clinical trials more financially and geographically accessible for the region’s communities, and is focused on bringing more clinical trials to Great Plains Health.