Great Plains Health launches Clinical Research Institute

Greater Nebraska patients who are part of clinical trials now have more options closer to home.
Great Plains Health’s Clinical Research Institute aims to become a preferred location for clinical research trials while maintaining rigorous standards, according to a press release.
“Clinical trials are key to developing our medical knowledge and they contribute to the future of health care,” said Joe Ruybal, director of the institute. “They help us understand new and advanced opportunities for treatment. They can be life-changing. The fact that Great Plains Health is offering this opportunity for patients in Greater Nebraska is exciting.”
Ruybal became director in November and comes with a decade of clinical research experience in oncology, pediatrics and biotechnology.
“Great Plains Health has researched clinical trials before,” Ruybal noted. “We are excited to build on this foundation and expand far beyond what we’ve ever done.”
The institute aims to make clinical trials more financially and geographically accessible for the region’s communities, and is focused on bringing more clinical trials to Great Plains Health.
“The research we’re doing in Greater Nebraska is innovative and, in some cases, the first of its kind. Our clinical trials make care more accessible for patients and have offered the hope of healing for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Guido Molina, who is part of GPH’s pulmonary medicine clinic.
Molina led research on a COVID-19 clinical study that collected data on a way to improve oxygen levels in infected patients.
“The creation of the Clinical Research Institute helps us establish our position in the field of research and has significant implications for the care we give to our patients. It’s remarkable,” Molina said.
CEO Mel McNea said the Clinical Research Institute is another way GPH can serve the region.
“This is a natural next step for Great Plains Health as we strive to provide outstanding care to our patients. Having a clinical research institute also helps to recruit and retain the best physicians and employees,” McNea said. “There is no doubt that the research we are doing here in North Platte will have a worldwide impact in the years to come.”