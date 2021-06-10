Great Plains Health loosens visitor policy, continues to require masks

Great Plains Health announced today that the visitor policy will relax to allow children ages 16 and older to visit patients in all areas. This is a change in the previous policy that restricted visitors under age 19.

According to a press release, additional changes to the visitor policy include:

» Two support persons will be allowed in same day services.

» Pediatric patients are allowed to have both parents at the bedside, including in the emergency department.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services advise health care facilities to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through infection prevention policies and practices and to review CDC guidelines and advisories. In accordance with CDC recommendations for healthcare settings, masks are still required for patients, staff and visitors — including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine — at all Great Plains Health locations. In addition, each visitor will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the building.