Great Plains Health names education center in honor of North Platte doctor who died of COVID-19 complications
Great Plains Health names education center in honor of North Platte doctor who died of COVID-19 complications

Becky Kempke, daughter of the late Dr. Leland Lamberty, cuts the ribbon to commemorate the Friday grand opening of Great Plains Health’s Lamberty Education Center, in Centennial Park Medical Building, 500 W. Leota St. Holding the ribbon are Chamber Hostess Sheri Cecil, left; Jody Lamberty, Lamberty’s wife; and Brad Hisel, a North Platte Area Chamber and Development ambassador.

 Susan Szuch / The North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health opened its Lamberty Education Center Friday, named after the late Dr. Leland Lamberty, who had been part of the North Platte health care community for nearly 50 years.

Plans for an education center were in the works prior to Lamberty’s death from COVID-19 complications in September.

“We talked about the many things Dr. Lamberty was passionate about, and one of those things was the education of healthcare professionals,” said Fiona Libsack, chief development officer at GPH. “So we thought it was so fitting to name our education center the Lamberty Education Center.”

Jody Lamberty and Becky Kempke, Lamberty’s wife and daughter, respectively, cut the ribbon to commemorate the grand opening.

The education center, which is on the second floor of the Centennial Park Medical Building, 500 W. Leota St., will serve as a hub for health care professionals from 34 different counties to receive various training, according to Libsack. Great Plains Health employees, regional first responders and area hospitals will use the resources provided.

The location has four classrooms with computer and presentation technology, as well as a simulation lab equipped with training mannequins. The center will allow health care workers and those interested in the health care profession to continue their education and train to respond to situations including stroke, trauma and labor and delivery.

“Dr. Lamberty would probably be upset with us being here, naming this education center after him. He was an individual that didn’t want a lot of recognition, but he was a great role model for our employees, for all of us that work in administration,” said Mel McNea, chief executive officer. “So it was very fitting that in honor of him, we do this.”

5 stories highlighting science and innovation in North Platte

When you think of North Platte, you might just think of the railroad and corn. But there’s a fair bit of science and innovation happening out here in West Central Nebraska, too.

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

