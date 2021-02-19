Great Plains Health now offering pediatric sleep studies

For children experiencing unexplained behavioral problems, consider looking at the quality of sleep they’re getting, says Dr. Jefrey Start, who practices sleep medicine at Great Plains Health. Recently, the hospital has begun to offer pediatric sleep studies to help kids, especially since they don’t exhibit the same symptoms that an adult with sleep disorders might have.

“Kids react differently to having sleep deprivation — instead of like adults, where they go take a nap and are yawning, kids won’t do that,” Start said. “They get over-tired. Children’s brains, when they’re experiencing levels of under-stimulation, it’s like they create activity, because it’s the natural desire of a child’s brain to stay busy.”

This sort of behavior can look similar to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Start said, and while the stimulants prescribed for ADHD can cover up the symptom, the underlying problem will still exist, such as sleep apnea.

In addition to behavioral issues, breathing problems during sleep can cause children to be less alert, putting them at risk for falling and the lack of oxygen can cause damage to organs in the body.

“Somewhere between 1% and 5% of children ages 3 to 18 years old have significant breathing problems when they’re sleeping,” Start said.