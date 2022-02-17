Great Plains Health opens sports and therapy clinic in Sutherland

Great Plains Health is opening the Great Plains Health Sports and Therapy Center in Sutherland, an outpatient physical therapy and sports medicine clinic, according to a press release.

Media and the public are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting for the facility at noon with the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments and informal tours will follow.

Joining two existing Great Plains Health Sports and Therapy Centers in North Platte, as well as a third location within the Callahan Cancer Center, the new clinic in Sutherland is located at 1120 Second St.

“At Great Plains Health, one of our strategic objectives is to grow services to exceed the region’s needs,” Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer, said. “We are intentional about the new ways we serve patients and believe that access to quality care helps all of our community thrive. We are proud of everyone who worked together to make this location a reality and look forward to serving at this clinic for years to come.”

The clinic provides patients west of North Platte the opportunity to receive the high level of care they expect from Great Plains Health with less driving time.