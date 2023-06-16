The Great Plains Health Care Foundation has launched a $500,000 fund drive to help build the North Platte regional medical center’s next specialty health care facility.

Construction of the GPH Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center is slated to start this fall on the former Motel 6 property at South Jeffers and Leota streets, just north of the South Platte River bridges.

The planned building will include a designated space for pediatric rehabilitation and therapy, the foundation said in a Friday press release.

“Having an area geared to pediatrics will allow us to optimize our therapy sessions,” said GPH lead speech pathologist Melissa Harmon.

“A dedicated pediatric space will allow us to be ‘more’ for our patients — more creative, more adventurous and more play-based.”

The pediatric center will allow therapists to provide speech, physical and occupational therapy for a broad range of diagnoses, including broken bones, autism, genetic disorders and general developmental delays.

"Many of the pediatric patients in our area require two, or all three services, and being able to provide those services in a dedicated pediatric wing will allow us to collaborate and plan more efficiently to better serve our pediatric patients,” said GPH pediatric physical therapist Kristin Vyhnalek.

For more information, contact GPH foundation director and Chief Development Officer Megan McGown at 308-568-7498 or mcgownm@gphealth.org.

To learn more about the project or make a gift, go to gphealth.org/give.