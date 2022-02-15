Great Plains Health relaxes some policies for visitors

Great Plains Health is adjusting its visitor policy to allow patients more opportunity to receive visitors, according to a press release

In most cases now, Great Plains Health is no longer limiting the number of visitors that a patient can receive at one time. Visiting hours for patients with COVID-19 are also expanded to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is the standard time for visiting hours across inpatient units.

These policies are consistently monitored and adjusted to reflect current needs.

“We know that being able to welcome visitors into our hospital is a huge part of the patient experience,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, added. “For patients, visitors can play a significant role in the healing process, so we are excited to make this change for our patients and their loved ones.”

Great Plains Health’s policies are similar to healthcare counterparts across the state and follow high safety standards.

Visitors are still required to wear a mask during the entirety of their visit, as well as PPE provided on the unit if they are visiting a patient with COVID-19. Visitors must also check-in at the main entrance for a temperature screening.

To read the full policy, please visit: gphealth.org/visitors.