Great Plains Health sees spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

After what seems to have been a lull in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Great Plains Health is seeing a spike in cases again, according to Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea.

As of Wednesday, nine patients were in the hospital with COVID-19. The majority were unvaccinated and the average age was 63, according to GPH Chief Quality Officer Barb Petersen. Patients who were vaccinated had shorter stays.

“The number of patients vaccinated who have been admitted to the hospital is very small. Some of them have only received their first dose and not their second dose,” McNea said. “But those who received the first dose and had not completed the vaccination, the length of stay is very short for those individuals.”

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance for those who have been fully vaccinated, ruling that, with some exceptions, masks were no longer necessary indoors.

McNea urged the community to make their personal decision on whether to a wear a mask or not based on research.

“We need to make sure we take in our personal feelings as we decide what we want our family to do and our children to do. If you’re uncomfortable with your children being out without a mask, research it, get the accurate information,” McNea said. “You’ll have to evaluate the risk associated with that, but I think what we’re doing is starting to trend out of this pandemic; we just have to be vigilant and continue to give vaccinations to those that feel it’s important to them and we have to keep moving forward.”

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.