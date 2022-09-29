 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Great Plains Health to expand visiting hours starting Saturday

  • 0

Great Plains Health is expanding its visiting hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Saturday. 

The move was announced Thursday. 

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can access the hospital through the main entrance under the overhang at 601 W. Leota St., according to a press release from the hospital. After 6 p.m., visitors will need to exit or enter through the emergency room doors, located on the far west side of the hospital, as well as have a state ID or driver’s license available.

Visitors are still expected to wear a mask during their visit.

"It is exciting to extend time for visiting hours,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, said in the release. “We know how important visiting hours are to patients who need that special time with loved ones. We are in a place now where we can safely and strategically adjust to some more normal routines for patients and visitors.”

People are also reading…

Active symptom screenings at the hospital's front desk are discontinued, but Great Plains Health requires visitors to monitor symptoms and refrain from entering the facility if a person:

  • Has had a positive test for COVID-19 within the last 10 days.
  • Has a pending COVID-19 test.
  • Has symptoms of COVID-19. That includes chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. 
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No charges in shooting at Welcome Inn

No charges in shooting at Welcome Inn

A 66-year-old man who admitted to the shooting was not charged as it is believed he acted in self-defense, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office media release. 

A note to our readers

A note to our readers

A technical glitch caused an error in delivery of our e-editions today. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on a fix. We'll send out notice when it's resolved.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Long-term teen birth control up significantly following overturning of Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News