Great Plains Health to expand visiting hours starting Saturday

Great Plains Health is expanding its visiting hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Saturday.

The move was announced Thursday.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can access the hospital through the main entrance under the overhang at 601 W. Leota St., according to a press release from the hospital. After 6 p.m., visitors will need to exit or enter through the emergency room doors, located on the far west side of the hospital, as well as have a state ID or driver’s license available.

Visitors are still expected to wear a mask during their visit.

"It is exciting to extend time for visiting hours,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, said in the release. “We know how important visiting hours are to patients who need that special time with loved ones. We are in a place now where we can safely and strategically adjust to some more normal routines for patients and visitors.”

Active symptom screenings at the hospital's front desk are discontinued, but Great Plains Health requires visitors to monitor symptoms and refrain from entering the facility if a person:

Has had a positive test for COVID-19 within the last 10 days.

Has a pending COVID-19 test.

Has symptoms of COVID-19. That includes chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.