Great Plains Health tree decorations celebrate Filipino culture

When staff in the medical/surgical unit at Great Plains Health heard about the annual Christmas tree decorating contest, the team instantly decided to decorate a tree inspired by the Filipino culture, a culture that many of the unit’s staff share.

“It’s great that we are able to share what Christmas is for us in the Philippines and how it brings us joy. It reminds us of home,” Helen Maizo, RN and one of the creative minds behind the decorations, said. “This brought us all closer together.”

The tree decorating contest, hosted by the Great Plains Health Care Foundation, had a special theme: A season of joy. While many departments entered the tree decorating contest, the medical/surgical unit’s tree won the top prize.

Mazio says the shimmering tree topper, known as a parol, is an iconic symbol of the Filipino Christmas season and pays homage to the star of Bethlehem that led the wise men to the newborn baby Jesus in the Christmas story.

“We’re happy that this tree shows how festive, colorful and bright our Filipino Christmas season is,” Eli Salarda, RN, added.