Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for more accommodations

Great Plains Health has updated its visitor policy to safely allow more accommodations, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Most notably, the new policy allows hospitalized COVID-19 patients to receive two visitors daily from 9 to 11 a.m. These visitors will be required to wear personal protective equipment. Once visitors exit the patient’s room, they will be unable to enter the room again until the following day.

“After careful evaluation, we’ve updated our policy to reflect what we know about the virus and our ability to safely contain the spread of COVID-19,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, said in a press release. “Our policy is now comparable to our counterparts across the state and, ultimately, is updated to ensure that patients and their families can spend safe, valuable time together, whatever their situation may be.”

Following CDC guidelines, all visitors are still required to wear masks and, in most departments, children who are wearing a mask will be able to visit patients. GPHealth says it will will continue to monitor and adjust its visitor policy as appropriate.

The full visitor policy is:

» Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.