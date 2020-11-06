 Skip to main content
Great Plains Health uses da Vinci surgical robot for bariatric procedures
Great Plains Health uses da Vinci surgical robot for bariatric procedures

Great Plains Health prepares for da Vinci Surgical System 1st surgery

The da Vinci robotic surgery machine is set up and ready to go at Great Plains Health. The first surgery that will be done with the new technology is scheduled for Feb. 5.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health is now using its da Vinci surgical robot for bariatric procedures, according to Dr. Michael Simonson.

Generally, GPH performs bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy using laparoscopic technology, meaning an instrument with a camera is inserted into a small incision, and the doctor operates using that device. Since March, Simonson said, patients have had the option for robotic surgery.

Both techniques are offered to patients now, according to Simonson, and whether the patient wants to use one method over another depends on price and the patient’s prior experiences.

“It’s a bit all over the place,” Simonson said. “If they had a laparoscopic surgery in the past, they may want to stay with what they’re comfortable with. Likewise with a robotic surgery.”

Research has indicated that there are some benefits to using a surgical robot, including decreased pain after surgery, shorter hospital stays and a decrease in complications, according to Simonson. The fact that the robot uses two cameras also allows surgeons a stereoscopic, or 3-D, view when performing the surgery.

“Robotics is going to be a huge element moving forward as technology advances,” Simonson said.

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

