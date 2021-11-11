Great Plains Health warns vaccine mandate jeopardizes care

An imminent federal mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 jeopardizes Great Plains Health’s ability to provide care, outgoing CEO Mel McNea said Thursday.
The North Platte hospital’s leader, who will retire Dec. 31, addressed the issue in a press release after GPH was mentioned in a nine-state lawsuit filed Wednesday to block the Biden administration’s mandate.
Hospitals, nursing homes and other institutions that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements must ensure that staff receive their first vaccine by Dec. 5 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, the press release said.
The suit by Nebraska and eight other states in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri includes a paragraph saying GPH can staff no more than 70 of the regional hospital’s 116 beds because of staff shortages.
McNea has said in the past that those shortages predate the pandemic but have worsened since COVID-19’s general arrival in Nebraska in March 2020.
GPH, the suit continues, “has received notice from a majority of the personnel within its behavioral health unit that they will resign rather than submit to (COVID-19) vaccination.
“Because its behavioral health unit is one of only two in western Nebraska, the impact of reducing those services will be felt throughout the western half of the state.”
McNea confirmed the accuracy of the lawsuit’s description of GPH’s situation in response to an inquiry from The Telegraph.
Health care facilities that don’t comply with the vaccine mandate risk losing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, he said.
He added in the press release that GPH leaders are talking to Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Gary Anthone and the Nebraska Hospital Association about the mandate’s impact on rural hospitals’ ability to provide a full range of care.
GPH “provides access to many medical resources that our community could not otherwise receive so close to home,” McNea said in the press release.
But “this regulation could affect our staffing numbers, our ability to accept and send (patient) transfers and ultimately the way we serve this community and the critical access hospitals in our region.”
Critical access hospitals are rural hospitals with 25 beds or less that receive higher Medicare reimbursements for their services while limiting acute-care patient stays to 96 hours or less.
“This is not about the vaccine, and it is not about politics,” McNea said in the press release. “We believe in the vaccine and have seen firsthand how the vaccine has reduced hospitalizations and deaths. This is about being able to maintain a staffing level to be able to continue providing health care services to the region.”
He added that GPH is offering “information and resources” to its approximately 1,200 current staff members “to help them make a thoughtful, well-researched decision on the vaccination.”
“We respect our employees and their right to make decisions about their health,” McNea said in the press release. “We know that the decision to get vaccinated is personal and requires research and consideration. We encourage employees to meet with their physicians and discuss the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not received it.”
GPH board members have named Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell to succeed McNea upon his retirement.