Great Plains Health warns vaccine mandate jeopardizes care

McNea confirmed the accuracy of the lawsuit’s description of GPH’s situation in response to an inquiry from The Telegraph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health care facilities that don’t comply with the vaccine mandate risk losing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, he said.

He added in the press release that GPH leaders are talking to Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Gary Anthone and the Nebraska Hospital Association about the mandate’s impact on rural hospitals’ ability to provide a full range of care.

GPH “provides access to many medical resources that our community could not otherwise receive so close to home,” McNea said in the press release.

But “this regulation could affect our staffing numbers, our ability to accept and send (patient) transfers and ultimately the way we serve this community and the critical access hospitals in our region.”

Critical access hospitals are rural hospitals with 25 beds or less that receive higher Medicare reimbursements for their services while limiting acute-care patient stays to 96 hours or less.