Great Plains Health welcomes its first baby of 2022

Telegraph staff reports
Great Plains Health’s Baby New Year is Maliyah Rayne Montoya, who was born midmorning on Jan. 1, 2022, to mother, Amanda Delaney, and father, Samuel Montoya.
Maliyah arrived ahead of her Jan. 5 due date, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. She joins big brother, Asher.
Delaney said that many of the women in her family have given birth to boys, so she is excited to have a little girl join the crew.
