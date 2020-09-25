Great Plains Health will conduct active shooter drill Wednesday

Great Plains Health, in partnership with North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol, will conduct an active-shooter response drill from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at GPH, 601 W. Leota St, according to a press release.

The training event will simulate an active shooter in the hospital and a coordinated response by first responders. There will be an increased presence of emergency vehicle and personnel at Great Plains Health, which may include law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances.

The drill will help all partners evaluate their response in the event an active shooter enters a Great Plains Health facility to inflict harm on visitors and employees.

“Unfortunately, these types of events do happen in hospitals around the country, said Matt Odle, Great Plains Health emergency management coordinator. “Organizing and participating in ongoing training and drills is one of the best ways to prepare our staff to respond in a way that ultimately saves lives and mitigates tragedy.”