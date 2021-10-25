GREEN sees most successful year yet, benefiting North Platte Catholic Schools

Saturday’s Generating Resources for Educational Excellence produced a record-setting total.

Net proceeds for the event, which benefits the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust, are expected to be $210,000 to $220,000, according to a media release Monday.

Wendy Dodson, the endowment’s director, said it would be the highest fundraising total for the event that started in 2003.

The event, held at St. Patrick’s High School, drew a crowd of 275.

A 17-item live auction catalog generated over $60,000 in proceeds. An online silent auction netted $43,455.

Both auction totals are the highest on record for G.R.E.E.N. In addition, more than $40,000 was given by G.R.E.E.N. donors in the 2021 Fund-A-Need.

The funds will be used toward the purchase of a new gym tarp system, a new school vehicle, exterior painting on the NPCS campus and growth of the existing technology fund.

More than $10,000 was donated to the G.R.E.E.N. teacher wish list for specific classroom needs submitted by NPCS teachers.

Krista Struckman claimed a $1,000 prize in the Heads or Tails game.