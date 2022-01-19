Groene introduces voter, tax bracket and student discipline bills

Groene’s Wednesday bills also included LB 1180, which would retain Nebraska’s four individual income tax brackets and rates but raise the minimum taxable income levels at which each kicks in.

The state’s top bracket of 6.84% now applies to individuals making at least $29,000 in taxable income or married couples making at least $58,000.

LB 1180 would raise those minimums to $60,000 for singles and $150,000 for couples. Singles between $29,000 and $59,999 or couples between $58,000 and $149,999 thus would be taxed at the second-highest state tax bracket of 5.01%.

Groene’s final Wednesday bill, LB 1179, resumes his lengthy effort to clarify educators’ powers with unruly students in the wake of a 2014 incident at North Platte’s Jefferson Elementary School.

He fell one vote short in July 2020 of breaking a filibuster of his LB 147, which would have given teachers and school employees more protection against being disciplined or fired if they had to physically restrain a student to protect that student or others.