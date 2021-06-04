Groene speaks at 'Arise USA' event, is lauded for 'taking the fight to the enemy'

State Sen. Mike Groene provided advice to the public for the next time they head to the polls
Never vote for somebody who is nice. Never.
“I’m not nice,” the North Platte lawmaker told an estimated crowd of more than a few hundred at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Friday night. “I’m kind.”
Groene was one of the speakers during the “Arise USA” event, a political-themed tour across the country that states its focus is on “health, human rights and constitutional freedom.”
North Platte is one of 84 stops across the country in a three-month tour that started May 17.
The crowd was energized by a selection of music that ranged from country songs like John Denver’s “Country Roads” to ’80s-era heavy metal before the program started.
Groene told the crowd that candidates seem nice because they have no core values.
“You cannot be nice if you have to defend core values. You have to be truthful,” Groene said. “To be nice, you have to lie to people because you don’t want to hurt their feelings.”
Groene was the second speaker at the event, which was still going on as The Telegraph went to press.
Scott McKay, a talk show host on Revolution Radio who goes by “Patriot Street Fighter,” was the host of the program.
He carried a tomahawk to the stage and told the crowd that it was symbolic of what was in store for “the political class of people that do not exemplify what your state legislator here, Mike Groene, does, and that’s taking the fight to the enemy.”
McKay demonstrated that the end of the tomahawk was a peace pipe that would be offered to those individuals, “if they will put down their corrupt ways, if they will leave office.
“If they simply will go away, we will smoke the peace pipe.”
He added that if those individuals maintained their “current course of corruption and the destruction of humanity,” the only thing left would be “the blade of war of ‘we the American people.’”