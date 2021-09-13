Groundbreaking ceremony is another step toward North Platte Community Build Playground's completion

The supplies were piled and the foundation work already begun Monday morning as city officials and leaders of North Platte’s Community Build Playground officially turned the first shovels of earth.

Local residents can join them starting Wednesday when volunteers start five to seven days of assembly of the privately funded $400,000 playground replacement on Centennial Park’s southeast side.

“This is an example of our community coming together to make something that — let’s be honest — will be really cool when it’s done,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher said in brief groundbreaking remarks.

About 25 people gathered Monday to celebrate the project’s fundraising success just 11 months after the City Council gave its blessing to the effort.

“We had hopes, but we didn’t know” whether installation could happen this fall, said Tauni Morris, project co-coordinator with fellow North Platte resident Emily Wurl.

“It was a weird climate with the COVID situation, and we didn’t know what the community (fundraising) climate would be. We were just blown away.”

