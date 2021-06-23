Groundbreaking launches relocation of North Platte's Nebraska National Guard facilities to Lee Bird Field

He said the members of the 1075th Transportation Company, which will occupy the new vehicle shop, have lived up to their motto: “Nothing happens until something moves.”

The Guard’s statewide pandemic response involved delivering 21,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 1 million gowns, 3 million masks and face shields and 5 million gloves, Ricketts said.

Guard members also staffed 45 mobile COVID-19 testing sites, supported all 19 of Nebraska’s district health departments and delivered more than 67,000 vaccines.

“It’s a pretty impressive track record,” the governor said. The new North Platte shop “will help make sure that going forward, the Nebraska National Guard will be able to continue delivering for the people of Nebraska as they have the past two years.”

Ricketts said he plans to be back to cut the ribbon on the new building, which is scheduled to be finished next summer.

Kelliher briefly called attention to North Platte’s historic support for the military. “We understand the sacrifices you make for us,” he said. “We will always honor you as long as I have this office.”