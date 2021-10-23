Group starts fund to help Dawson County cancer patients, families

The Dawson County Cancer Care Fund is one of the newest affiliates to the Lexington Community Foundation and will be one of more than 80 nonprofit organizations to participate in the 2021 Give BIG Lexington campaign on Nov. 10, according to a press release.

Organizers of this include cancer survivors and cancer caregivers, and all have been involved with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County and through personal experience have recognized the need for financial support for local cancer patients and families.

The Dawson County Cancer Care group aims to make its impact close to home. The funds raised will help people in Dawson County neighborhoods dealing with cancer. Financial support may include care packages, fuel or gas cards, wigs, medicine, motels, utility bills, equipment rentals, among other items.

The group’s mission is to improve quality of life and relieve physical and emotional burdens during treatment for local cancer patients and their families by providing emergency financial support; and to support cancer-related fundraisers including, but not limited to, Relay for Life, Chemo Comfort Totes and sports events.