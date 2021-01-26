 Skip to main content
Guardians of the Children chili cook-off is Feb. 6
Local News

The annual chili cook-off and silent auction for the Flat Rock chapter of Guardians of the Children is set for Feb. 6

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road in North Platte. The $5 admission allows individuals to taste-test the entries and vote for the winners.

First place in the taster’s choice awards wins $100. Second and third place pay $75 and $50, respectively.

There also is a $50 prize for the best-decorated booth.

The Lil’ Guardians will also sell refreshments and cinnamon rolls.

Those interested can contact “Wizard” at 308-660-5696 or “Frog” at 308-529-0662 for additional information.

