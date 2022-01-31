 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guardians of the Children chili cook-off will be Saturday
0 Comments

Guardians of the Children chili cook-off will be Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Flat Rock Chapter of Guardians of the Children will hold its eighth annual chili cook-off and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

The cost is $5 to sample all the chili recipes. Visitors may vote for the Taster’s Choice and Best Theme/Decorated Table awards, with top prizes awarded of $100 and $50 respectively.

Lil’ Guardians will sell drinks and cinnamon rolls, according to a press release.

D&N and the North Platte Jaycees are cosponsoring the Guardians fundraiser. For information, call 308-520-2776 or Blondie at 308-520-7888.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News