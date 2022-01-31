Guardians of the Children chili cook-off will be Saturday

The Flat Rock Chapter of Guardians of the Children will hold its eighth annual chili cook-off and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
The cost is $5 to sample all the chili recipes. Visitors may vote for the Taster’s Choice and Best Theme/Decorated Table awards, with top prizes awarded of $100 and $50 respectively.
Lil’ Guardians will sell drinks and cinnamon rolls, according to a press release.
D&N and the North Platte Jaycees are cosponsoring the Guardians fundraiser. For information, call 308-520-2776 or Blondie at 308-520-7888.
