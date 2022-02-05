 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guardians of the Children host Chili Cook-Off
The Guardians of the Children hosted its annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.

The funds go to the Guardians organization that advocates for children in the court system. There were 14 participating teams in the event.

