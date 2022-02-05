Guardians of the Children host Chili Cook-Off

Related to this story
Most Popular
Keith L. Allen’s sentencing was continued 30 days Monday to give his defense attorney time to investigate an allegation of inappropriate behav…
A 38-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 12 to 14 years in state prison in a pair of criminal cases.
Elyn, a 10-year-old, is in the midst of chemotherapy treatment for Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The benefit was organized by friends of her parents, Kaily and Tracy Bargmann.
Utility-type vehicles will be legal on most North Platte streets starting April 1 after the City Council gave the necessary ordinance 8-0 fina…
- Updated
“I would say tremendous improvements have been made in the level of communication,” said Deb Schilz, Ogallala’s mayor until she resigned from the City Council Monday. “It’s great for the east side of the state to see that western Nebraska is here and open for business.”
A 29-year-old man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly struck a Nebraska State Patrol trooper’s cruiser with his vehicle and …
The U.S. Marshals Service is the lead agency on the case and no further information was available Wednesday night.
An application for a subdivision north of North Platte brought forth a long discussion Monday about safety at the intersection of U.S. Highway…
Watch now: Cecelia Lawrence reflects on her time as North Platte library director, while her successor Sky Seery looks to the future
The start of the North Platte Public Library’s computer age was literally waiting for Cecelia Lawrence when she became director some 27 years ago.
A mainstay in downtown North Platte will be moving sometime in April.