Guardians of the Children running annual toy drive for North Platte kids

The Guardians of the Children Flatrock Chapter began their seventh annual toy drive Tuesday and will continue through Dec. 3, according to a press release.

All toys donated will be distributed to children in need in North Platte and the surrounding area. Any funds raised will be used to further the mission of the Guardians Flatrock Chapter.

Toys need to be new, unwrapped and in their original package.

For more information, call 308-520-2784, 308-520-2105 or any Guardian Flatrock member.

Monetary donations can be mailed to GOC Flat Rock, P.O. Box 1633, North Platte, NE 69103.

Drop-off locations are: Eagles Club, Harvest Christian Fellowship, Mammoth Clothing Exchange, Discount Vac N Sew, Twisted Needle, Bailey Yard Diesel Shop, Dollar General at the mall and on North Jeffers Street, Ace Hardware, Great Western Bank, Linden Estates, Bomgaars, Gary’s Super Foods, First Church of God, Family Dollar, Premier Rental, Glass Doctor, Mike’s Motorcycle & ATV Repair, First National Bank, Coldwell Banker, Brick Street Rentals, Groovy Granny’s, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, and NebraskaLand National Bank.