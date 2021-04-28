Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster visits North Platte

About 20 North Platte-area residents listened to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster during a Wednesday afternoon roundtable at Equitable Bank in North Platte.

Herbster, a Falls City cattle feeder and businessman, announced his candidacy Monday in Fremont to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2023.

His North Platte appearance was part of an initial swing through Nebraska, members of his campaign said earlier this week.

Herbster operates Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City and is owner and CEO of Conklin Co., an agriculture and manufacturing distribution business based in Kansas City.

He’s the second declared Republican candidate for next year’s governor’s race, joining University of Nebraska regent and former Nebraska football player Jim Pillen of Columbus. No Democrats have declared thus far.

Other likely GOP candidates include state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and former Gov. Dave Heineman of Fremont, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Heineman held the governor’s office for a record 10 years from 2005 to 2015, when Ricketts succeeded him.