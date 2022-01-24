Gurciullo files to run for Lincoln County treasurer

Republican Alex Gurciullo filed Monday to run for the office of Lincoln County treasurer.
She was appointed Sept. 13 to fill the seat vacated by previous Treasurer Shelli Franzen’s resignation.
“I accepted this job because I wanted to do better for my county and for this office,” Gurciullo said. “I really enjoy doing this job. I really like coming to work.”
Gurciullo said she likes the people she works with, the commissioners and other elected officials.
“Everyone’s willing to help all the time, which is great,” Gurciullo said. “I have a lot more ideas, a lot more things to do.”
She is 120 days into the position and said it can’t all be done at once.
“I need more time,” Gurciullo said. “I want to change the work of this office like I said when I got appointed. I really hope that I’m doing that now and people can see that I’m trying.”
Gurciullo said one of the biggest things she has done is made the county more money purely through banking choices.
“You’ve got to watch interest rates,” Gurciullo said, “you’ve got to see what it’s doing.”
Also filing on Monday were:
» Incumbent County Attorney Rebecca Harling, Republican. Harling has been county attorney since 2008.
» Ben Lashley, incumbent, North Platte, Mid-Plains Community College Board, District 4.
» Tricia Schaffer, rural North Platte, Mid-Plains Community College Board, District 5.
More by Job Vigil
